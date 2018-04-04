Nashville Civil Rights Room is a hidden treasure

The lunch counter at Woolworth's in downtown Nashville was a site for a sit-in in February 1960. (Photo: Nashville Public Library)

If you’re young or new to town and want to know more about the Civil Rights movement and how it impacted Nashville, a room at the downtown Nashville library is the perfect place to learn.

On the second floor inside the Civil Rights Room, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. greets you with his word.

Nashville was one of the centers of the movement 58 years ago.

Andrea Blackman runs the room at the Nashville Public Library’s downtown location. She’s been there for 15 years and hopes you came to visit for one reason.

“To ask themselves what was the Civil Rights movement, what did it all mean and how is it relevant to them,” said Blackman.

They created the downtown lunch counter, which will make more sense when you see what happened around them.

Violence met with non-violence. King’s message to student protestors, when hit, turn the other cheek and don’t hit back.

It was difficult to do, but they did.

John Lewis, then a student at Fisk University and now a Congressman, is there with the mug shot from his arrest.

It was a movement led by young people, college and high school students, and your free chance to learn all about it.

The Civil Rights room is free to everyone on the second floor in the downtown library.

