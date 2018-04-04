Doctors warn of secondary flu strain during warmer months

While temps are still fluctuating, warmer days are on the way.

But doctors warn that the flu season that plagued the mid-state is not behind us just yet

The CDC reports Influenza B has taken over Influenza A.

While the "A" strain of flu usually infects people during the winter, the "B" strain can infect someone any time of the year, and can be especially risky for younger children.

Physicians say the symptoms of each strain are very similar.

Dr. Phay Chothmounethinh M.D. is a physician with St. Thomas Health. He said, “If any of your kids have fever, very lethargic and can't be comforted when you hold them, not drinking well, they have a fever with a rash, they should be seen by a doctor right away."

Doctors urge parents to be on the lookout for fast breathing, blue-ish skin color and difficulty waking up.

They say just because someone had the flu earlier this year, does not mean they could not get sick, again.

They add, the best protection is to get a flu shot.