Bill to reshape UT board of trustees goes to governor

While temps are still fluctuating, warmer days are on the way. But doctors warn that the flu season that plagued the mid-state is not behind us just yet The CDC reports Influenza B has taken over Influenza A.More >>
A bill backed by Gov. Bill Haslam that would reshape the University of Tennessee's board of trustees has passed.More >>
It probably comes as no surprise, Tennessee ranks second in the nation for pollen count. There has certainly been a lot of sneezing, coughing, and overall feelings of misery taking place across the mid-state. So, is it allergies? Or is it the common cold? The two have very similar symptoms.More >>
Three men have been arrested in Georgia after a joint investigation involving a murder that occurred in Davidson County.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Longtime state Sen. Thelma Harper announced on Wednesday she would not seek re-election to her Senate seat.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
An effort by Democratic lawmakers to ban bump stocks in Tennessee has failed.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
