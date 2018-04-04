Three arrested in connection with death of La Vergne man

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
While temps are still fluctuating, warmer days are on the way. But doctors warn that the flu season that plagued the mid-state is not behind us just yet The CDC reports Influenza B has taken over Influenza A.More >>
A bill backed by Gov. Bill Haslam that would reshape the University of Tennessee's board of trustees has passed.More >>
It probably comes as no surprise, Tennessee ranks second in the nation for pollen count. There has certainly been a lot of sneezing, coughing, and overall feelings of misery taking place across the mid-state. So, is it allergies? Or is it the common cold? The two have very similar symptoms.More >>
Three men have been arrested in Georgia after a joint investigation involving a murder that occurred in Davidson County.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Longtime state Sen. Thelma Harper announced on Wednesday she would not seek re-election to her Senate seat.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
An effort by Democratic lawmakers to ban bump stocks in Tennessee has failed.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
An Antioch home struck by lightning was declared a total loss by officials. Homes on both sides of the house were also damaged by fire.More >>
Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.More >>
The suspects pried their way into the store with a crowbar early Wednesday morning.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
Filip Forsberg's apparent tying goal with 0.6 seconds left was disallowed due to goalie interference, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
A former Nolensville pastor has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual battery.More >>
