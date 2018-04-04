Three arrested in connection with death of La Vergne man

Hector Ruiz has been charged with first degree murder in connection to a death of a La Vergne man in January. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Three men have been arrested in Georgia after a joint investigation involving a murder that occurred in Davidson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Hector J. Ruiz, 30, Kevin Isaza Palacio, 25, and Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar, 24, have all been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Luis Antonio Lopez, 27, of La Vergne.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began the investigation after Lopez’s body was found partially burned in a wooded area near Dalton, GA, on Jan. 10, 2017.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Lopez had been murdered in Davidson County and the three suspects dumped his body in Georgia.

The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted the three suspects on March 19.

Ruiz was arrested on March 25 while in the Davidson County jail on unrelated charges. His bond was set at $500,000.

Palacio and Viera-Aybar were arrested in Georgia on the murder charge and await extradition to Tennessee.

