How to tell the difference between allergies & the common cold

It probably comes as no surprise, Tennessee ranks second in the nation for pollen count.

There has certainly been a lot of sneezing, coughing, and overall feelings of misery taking place across the mid-state.

So, is it allergies? Or is it the common cold?

The two have very similar symptoms. During the spring, it can be difficult to figure out what you have.

Dr. Phay Chothmounethinh says there are three key differences.

First, a common cold is more likely to include a fever, muscle aches, headaches and a sore throat.

Second, allergies are more likely to cause itchy, watery eyes combined with a runny nose and congestion

And finally…

“Colds will last three to ten days in most people, up to two weeks,” Chothmounethinh said. “But allergies can last for weeks as long as the allergen is still in the air.”

He says fatigue is more often associated with the common cold.

Karmen Calloway says, she can "sense" the pollen in the air.

“I can kind of taste it today,” she said. When asked what pollen tastes like, she replied, “Dirt!”

She also says, “A cold is where I feel sick. Allergies, I sneeze all the time.”

Laurie Coffey knows when she has a cold. “A cold makes me feel sort of run down, all over. Whereas if I stay on my allergy medication, that really helps,” said Coffey.

Because the treatments for allergies and a cold are different, if there is any doubt - contact your doctor.

“If you had the same symptoms this time of year, last year, that generally points more toward an allergy problem,” Chothmounethinh said.