Williamson schools director faces second assault charge

Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney was charged with assault for an incident at Franklin High on Feb. 20. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney is facing a second assault charge in connection with a February incident at Franklin High School.

Williamson County magistrates confirmed Looney faces a second charge, this one from the mother of the original victim.

Police said Looney “abruptly” entered a conference room at Franklin High School, “grabbed the student by her arm, and forced her out of the school to his vehicle” on Feb. 20.

Looney surrendered to authorities on the original assault charge on Feb. 21.

According to police, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the school for a reported psychological emergency.

While working with the student, the student’s mother and school staff to transport the student to the hospital, Looney then entered the conference room.

Police said officers intervened and paramedics transported the student to the emergency room for evaluation.

The Williamson County Board of Education held a special meeting on Feb. 26 and voted not to suspend or fire Looney after the alleged assault.

On March 13, the school system announced Looney was taking a leave of absence because of health complications.

A spokesman for the school system said he would undergo surgery and treatment for a tumor found in his pancreas.

Looney is set to appear in General Sessions Court on the original assault charge on April 25.

