Funeral held for Hopkinsville police officer killed in line of duty

Phillip Meacham was shot and killed on Thursday, March 29. (Photo: Hopkinsville Police Department)

Fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Meacham's funeral was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.

At the entrance to the school, there were fire trucks holding up an American flag.

Family, friends and members of the community gathered to pay their respects.

The funeral service has ended for Officer Meacham and now hundreds of police officers are lined up to wait for his casket and family to be escorted outside. pic.twitter.com/oQlvMDilAl — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) April 4, 2018

