Bump stock ban proposal fails in Tennessee

The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
An effort by Democratic lawmakers to ban bump stocks in Tennessee has failed.More >>
An effort by Democratic lawmakers to ban bump stocks in Tennessee has failed.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
Tennessee State University will be hosting a special event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
Tennessee State University will be hosting a special event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.More >>
A former Nolensville pastor has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual battery.More >>
A former Nolensville pastor has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual battery.More >>
Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.More >>
Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
The suspects pried their way into the store with a crowbar early Wednesday morning.More >>
The suspects pried their way into the store with a crowbar early Wednesday morning.More >>