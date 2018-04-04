Recipes from Bobby Hotel

Baked Beans:
|
Yield:
|
2 Quarts
Ingredients:
|
1 each
|
Red Bell Pepper
|
3 each
|
Poblano Peppers
|
3 each
|
Yellow Onions
|
2 each
|
Garlic Cloves, crushed
|
4 Cups
|
Water or Chicken Stock
|
1 each
|
Smoked Ham Hock
|
2 Cups
|
great northern beans, soaked overnight in salty water
|
2 Tablespoons
|
Crystal Brand Hot sauce
|
¼ Cup
|
Apple Cider Vinegar
|
1 Tablespoon
|
Salt
|
2 Tablespoons
|
Brown Sugar
|
2T
|
Bacon Fat
Method:
Soak the white beans overnight in salty water. Rinse and reserve.
Cut the Peppers, and two of the onions into a small dice. Peel and halve the third onion. In a small pan, melt 1 T of bacon fat and place the onion in the pan face down. Cook the face of the onion on medium high heat until it begins to blacken and take on a very dark caramelized color.
In a large pot, melt the rest of the bacon fat and saute the diced onions, peppers, crushed garlic, until translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients, loosely cover, and simmer until beans are tender.
Sorghum Mop:
|
Yield:
|
2 cups
Ingredients:
|
1 cup
|
Sorghum Molasses
|
2 Tablespoons
|
Ketchup
|
½ cup
|
Apple Cider Vinegar
|
¼ cup
|
Crystal Hot Sauce
|
1 teaspoon
|
Salt
Method: In a small sauce pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Once mop comes together, it can be reserved for a later use or used immediately.
Cornbread:
|
Yield:
|
One 10” Cast Iron Skillet
Ingredients:
|
4 Tablespoons
|
Lard
|
4 Tablespoons
|
Butter
|
1 ½ Cup
|
Yellow Cornmeal
|
1/2 Cup
|
All Purpose Flour
|
¼ Cup
|
Sugar
|
2 teaspoons
|
Baking powder
|
½ teaspoon
|
Baking soda
|
3 each
|
Eggs
|
1 ¼ Cup
|
Whole fat Buttermilk
|
1 teaspoon
|
Sea Salt
Method: Place skillet in oven and pre-heat to 425. Allow an extra 10 minutes after the oven says it is ready. In a microwave safe dish, melt 3 tablespoons of lard and 4 tablespoons of butter. In a large bowl combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs and buttermilk. Remove the skillet from the oven and place on high heat. Add the lard. While lard is melting, add the egg mix to the dry ingredients. While mixing, pour in the fat. Once mixture is combined add it to the skillet. Immediately place in the oven and bake until golden brown.