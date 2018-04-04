Recipes from Bobby Hotel - WSMV News 4

Recipes from Bobby Hotel

Baked Beans:

Yield:

2 Quarts

Ingredients:

1 each

Red Bell Pepper

3 each

Poblano Peppers

3 each

Yellow Onions

2 each

Garlic Cloves, crushed

4 Cups

Water or Chicken Stock

1 each

Smoked Ham Hock

2 Cups

great northern beans, soaked overnight in salty water

2 Tablespoons

Crystal Brand Hot sauce

¼ Cup

Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tablespoon

Salt

2 Tablespoons

Brown Sugar

2T

Bacon Fat

Method:

Soak the white beans overnight in salty water. Rinse and reserve.

Cut the Peppers, and two of the onions into a small dice. Peel and halve the third onion. In a small pan, melt 1 T of bacon fat and place the onion in the pan face down. Cook the face of the onion on medium high heat until it begins to blacken and take on a very dark caramelized color.

In a large pot, melt the rest of the bacon fat and saute the diced onions, peppers, crushed garlic, until translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients, loosely cover, and simmer until beans are tender.

Sorghum Mop:

Yield:

2 cups

Ingredients:

1 cup

Sorghum Molasses

2 Tablespoons

Ketchup

½ cup

Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup

Crystal Hot Sauce

1 teaspoon

Salt

Method: In a small sauce pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a simmer, whisking occasionally. Once mop comes together, it can be reserved for a later use or used immediately.

Cornbread:

Yield:

One 10” Cast Iron Skillet

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons

Lard

4 Tablespoons

Butter

1 ½ Cup

Yellow Cornmeal

1/2 Cup

All Purpose Flour

¼ Cup

Sugar

2 teaspoons

Baking powder

½ teaspoon

Baking soda

3 each

Eggs

1 ¼ Cup

Whole fat Buttermilk

1 teaspoon

Sea Salt

Method: Place skillet in oven and pre-heat to 425. Allow an extra 10 minutes after the oven says it is ready. In a microwave safe dish, melt 3 tablespoons of lard and 4 tablespoons of butter. In a large bowl combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs and buttermilk. Remove the skillet from the oven and place on high heat. Add the lard. While lard is melting, add the egg mix to the dry ingredients. While mixing, pour in the fat. Once mixture is combined add it to the skillet. Immediately place in the oven and bake until golden brown.

