Tennessee State University to hold special event to honor MLK Jr.

Tennessee State University will be hosting a special event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event will officially kick off at 6:01 p.m. with the ringing of the bell inside the university's cupola. This represents the exact time King was shot on April 4, 1968.

Before the start of the Miss TSU Pageant at Kean Hall, students will be lighting candles and a wreath will be laid in his honor. An excerpt from King's last speech will also play on speakers across campus.

TSU has a special connection to King. According to the university, the father of TSU President Glenda Glover worked with the Memphis Sanitation Department and was instrumental in King coming to Memphis.

TSU will hold a Joint Day of Service on Saturday to honor King's legacy. Students will be conducting service projects across Nashville and will also be providing 10,000 meals for families across Nashville.

