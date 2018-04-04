Officials find possible footprints of missing 5-year-old boy

Officials have responded to the area to search for the boy. (WSMV)

Dickson County officials reported possible clues about the location of a missing 5-year-old boy.

Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said on Friday morning that searches had found three footprints in the search area that may be those of Joe Clyde Daniels, who has been missing from his Tennessee City community home. Joe Clyde is believed to have left his Garners Creek Road home some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Bledsoe also said that a search dog had found a scent of Joe Clyde.

Bledsoe believed that Joe Clyde may have been walking along the road, which would explain how he got so far away from home.

Officials searched through the night for Joe Clyde and volunteers resumed searching on Friday morning for the third day.

Bledsoe said Friday morning the search area for Joe Clyde has been extended 3-4 miles from his home.

Lates from Sheriff Bledsoe: they aren’t giving up hope. They’ve found 3 footprints since the search started, the most recent was called in less than 30 minutes ago. — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 6, 2018

At this point, officials said they believe Joe Clyde got out by finding a key hidden by his parents and unlocking the door.

Joe Clyde is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He has blond hair and blue eyes and is 4 feet tall, weighing approximately 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing skeleton pajamas and was not wearing shoes.

The family said Joe Clyde has a history of running off, but he is usually found quickly.

On Thursday morning, Bledsoe said there was a confirmed sighting of the boy on Wednesday morning near his house.

On Thursday afternoon, Bledsoe said they have expanded the search beyond a one-mile radius of the Daniels' home.

He said search groups will be limited to two officers and 10 volunteers and they will be searching in grids.

After nightfall, volunteers are sent home while trained professional remain out searching.

Bledsoe said they didn't want volunteers searching at night so they wouldn't get lost or injured.

Bledsoe has asked hunters who have game cameras in the area to check to see if there is footage of Joe Clyde in the area.

Bledsoe said they are still hopeful that they will find the 5-year-old and are still considering this a search and recovery mission.

"I'm not going to give up hope. There's faith from other cases across the country where kids went missing and we consider them endangered due to the elements and the weather that there's somewhere he may be laying and warm and just waiting on somebody to find him," Bledsoe said.

More than 100 volunteers are helping in the search for 5yo Joe Clyde Daniels who went missing yesterday in Dickson County. People are heading out on buses, ATVs, and cars to search the woods and streets. pic.twitter.com/PlmFb8Avxr — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) April 5, 2018

We’re entering hour 26 in the search for five-year-old Joe Daniels. pic.twitter.com/gNLIZJ9el3 — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 5, 2018

Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help with the search on Thursday morning. Anyone else who wants to help is being asked to stay home for now. Officials will post an update on social media when they need more volunteers. All volunteers will be required to sign in and show identification.

On Wednesday evening, Bledsoe asked volunteers to quit searching for the night so that professionals could use their higher skill sets to continue the search in the dark.

"Time is working against us, but we are going to put our resources on everything we have, everything is going to be all in as we search tonight," said Bledsoe shortly before nightfall on Wednesday.

At one point on Wednesday, there were at least 200 volunteers searching for the missing child. The search began around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"He's out here all alone cold, scared and probably hungry," said William Nicholson, Joe Clyde's uncle. "We need everybody who can come out here, please help out and try to save this little boy, try to find him and get him back home with his loved ones."

It has been 24 hours since the search began for five-year-old Joe Daniels. Volunteers are needed — head to Friendship Baptist Church on Hwy 70 at 9 a.m. if you’d like to help. ???? pic.twitter.com/mMduaI0TMf — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 5, 2018

"I can't imagine what that family is feeling right now," said neighbor Dawn Reynolds. "You know, there's no words to put, the way they feel, and my heart breaks because you know, you hope and pray, that he comes home and we find him."

Emergency responders have been using helicopters, K-9 officers and dive crews to search the many nearby lakes and ponds.

"If it's at nighttime and it's dark and he scared and he's running, or whatever the situation, he could be terrified right now ... so much open land and ponds, it's hard to even fathom the situation," said family friend Lyndsay Estes.

Bledsoe said anyone wishing to volunteer should check the Dickson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page to check when people are needed. He said they have been overwhelmed with volunteers and can only take a certain number at a time. He asks people not to try searching on their own.

Police are asking everyone in the area to keep a lookout for the boy. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Dickson County Sheriff's Office at 615-446-8041, ext. 0.

This missing 5-year-old from Dickson, TN, goes by Joe Clyde Daniels. He was last seen Tuesday night, wearing pajamas. An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for this child, who is non-verbal and autistic. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Joe. pic.twitter.com/VR04lhYLLu — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 4, 2018

We have some more photos of Joe Clyde Daniels, the endangered child missing from Dickson. He's 5 years old, is non-verbal, and autistic. He was last seen at his home in Dickson Tuesday night, wearing his pajamas. Please RT, and call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Joe. pic.twitter.com/b2P2I5wh7s — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.