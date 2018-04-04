Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Dickson

Officials have responded to the area to search for the boy. (WSMV)

The TBI is asking for help finding an endangered child who went missing from his home in Dickson.

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic.

TBI agents said the boy was last seen at his home on Garners Creek Road on Tuesday night. They believe he went missing early Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders have been using helicopters, K-9 officers and dive crews to search the many nearby lakes and ponds.

"If it's at nighttime and it's dark and he scared and he's running, or whatever the situation, he could be terrified right now ... so much open land and ponds, it's hard to even fathom the situation," said family friend Lyndsay Estes.

The 5-year-old has blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

Police are asking everyone in the area to keep a lookout for the boy. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

We have some more photos of Joe Clyde Daniels, the endangered child missing from Dickson. He's 5 years old, is non-verbal, and autistic. He was last seen at his home in Dickson Tuesday night, wearing his pajamas. Please RT, and call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Joe. pic.twitter.com/b2P2I5wh7s — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 4, 2018

This missing 5-year-old from Dickson, TN, goes by Joe Clyde Daniels. He was last seen Tuesday night, wearing pajamas. An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for this child, who is non-verbal and autistic. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Joe. pic.twitter.com/VR04lhYLLu — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.