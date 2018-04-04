Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Dickson - WSMV News 4

Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Dickson

Posted: Updated:
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was last seen Tuesday night in Dickson. (Source: TBI) Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, was last seen Tuesday night in Dickson. (Source: TBI)
Officials have responded to the area to search for the boy. (WSMV) Officials have responded to the area to search for the boy. (WSMV)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

The TBI is asking for help finding an endangered child who went missing from his home in Dickson.

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic.

TBI agents said the boy was last seen at his home on Garners Creek Road on Tuesday night. They believe he went missing early Wednesday morning.

Emergency responders have been using helicopters, K-9 officers and dive crews to search the many nearby lakes and ponds.

"If it's at nighttime and it's dark and he scared and he's running, or whatever the situation, he could be terrified right now ... so much open land and ponds, it's hard to even fathom the situation," said family friend Lyndsay Estes.

The 5-year-old has blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

Police are asking everyone in the area to keep a lookout for the boy. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Endangered Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from DicksonMore>>

  • Special

    Dickson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.