Battery manufacturing company opening first U.S. facility in Clarksville

ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million to build a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.

This will be the global automotive battery manufacturing company's first facility in the U.S.

"We are proud to welcome ATLASBX to our state and thank the company for choosing Clarksville as the location for its first US manufacturing facility," said Gov. Bill Haslam in a news release. "Our central location and business-friendly environment continue to make Tennessee the perfect place for manufacturing companies to locate operations. I appreciate ATLASBX for creating approximately 200 jobs in Montgomery County and this investment is one more example of how Tennessee will lead in the creation of high-quality jobs."

ATLASBX is headquartered in South Korea. The company produces batteries for traditional passenger cars, light trucks, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, boats and recreational vehicles.

The Clarksville facility is expected to be built by 2020 and will produce over 2 million batteries per year.

ATLASBX is a sister company of Hankook Tire, which opened a tire manufacturing plant in Clarksville in October.

