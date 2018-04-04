A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.

A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.

Former Nashville pastor pleads not guilty to sexual battery charges

Denny Patterson, 45, was arrested on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly molesting children at the church where he served as pastor. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A former Nashville pastor has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Matthew Patterson, who goes by Denny, was the pastor at Nolensville Road Baptist Church.

Patterson entered his not guilty plea during a video arraignment Wednesday morning.

Police say each charge of sexual battery is associated with a different child Patterson allegedly molested.

Detectives have identified multiple victims, mostly boys, who claim they were molested by Patterson between 1998 and 2017.

Police said Patterson resigned from the church on Sept. 24, 2017, and moved to Pennsylvania.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident on March 8, according to police.

Police said the leadership of Nolensville Road Baptist Church has been fully cooperative with the investigation. Click here to read their statement.

JUST IN: Matthew Patterson, former Nolensville pastor, pleads not guilty to 8 counts of aggravated sexual battery in Wednesday morning video arraignment pic.twitter.com/Y9CBQLG2pr — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.