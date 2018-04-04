Former Nashville pastor pleads not guilty to charges - WSMV News 4

Former Nashville pastor pleads not guilty to sexual battery charges

Posted: Updated:
Denny Patterson, 45, was arrested on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly molesting children at the church where he served as pastor. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Denny Patterson, 45, was arrested on eight counts of aggravated sexual battery for allegedly molesting children at the church where he served as pastor. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A former Nashville pastor has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Matthew Patterson, who goes by Denny, was the pastor at Nolensville Road Baptist Church.

Patterson entered his not guilty plea during a video arraignment Wednesday morning.

Police say each charge of sexual battery is associated with a different child Patterson allegedly molested.

Detectives have identified multiple victims, mostly boys, who claim they were molested by Patterson between 1998 and 2017.

Police said Patterson resigned from the church on Sept. 24, 2017, and moved to Pennsylvania.

Patterson was taken into custody without incident on March 8, according to police.

Police said the leadership of Nolensville Road Baptist Church has been fully cooperative with the investigation. Click here to read their statement.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Former Nashville pastor pleads not guilty to sexual battery chargesMore>>

  • Special

    Williamson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.