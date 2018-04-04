Former Nashville pastor pleads not guilty to sexual battery charges

A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The funeral for fallen Hopkinsville police officer Phillip Meacham was held at Christian County High School, which is where he graduated from.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
An effort by Democratic lawmakers to ban bump stocks in Tennessee has failed.More >>
ATLASBX Co. will be investing $75 million into a manufacturing facility in Clarksville, creating an estimated 200 jobs in the area.More >>
Tennessee State University will be hosting a special event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.More >>
A former Nolensville pastor has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated sexual battery.More >>
Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >>
An Antioch home struck by lightning was declared a total loss by officials. Homes on both sides of the house were also damaged by fire.More >>
Filip Forsberg's apparent tying goal with 0.6 seconds left was disallowed due to goalie interference, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
Under Nebraska law, an IQ of 70 or below is presumptive evidence of an intellectual disability. Court records show he scored a 67 last year, which would be the equivalent IQ of an 8-year-old.More >>
