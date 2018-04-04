Titans to host uniform unveiling party featuring Florida Georgia Line

The Tennessee Titans will be unveiling their new uniforms on Wednesday night, and they're inviting you to the party to celebrate.

However, someone may have already ruined the big reveal of the new uniforms. A photo has been circulating on social media that appears to show the new design.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the NFL is Investigating where the picture came from.

News4 reached out to Titans officials over the legitimacy of the photo, but they declined to comment.

The party starts at 4 p.m., but the official reveal will happen at 7:30 p.m. on a stage on Lower Broadway.

Country duo Florida Georgia Line will be taking the stage during the big event, which is free to the public.

Other special guests will include head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson, owner Amy Adams-Strunk and the Titans cheerleaders.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

4 p.m. - Pre-party at FGL House

5:30 p.m. - Food and drink on Broadway

6 p.m. - Event site activities kick off

7:30 p.m. - Titans uniform unveiling begins

8 p.m. - Florida Georgia Line concert

9 p.m. - Fireworks

9:10 p.m. - Post-event part at FGL House

ROAD CLOSURES

Broadway from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue

1st Avenue from Church Street to Demonbreun Street

2nd Avenue from Commerce Street to Demonbreun Street

PARKING INFORMATION

LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS

