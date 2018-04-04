2 arrested after standoff at Hendersonville apartment complex

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Two men have been arrested after a standoff at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim and the suspect were arguing at the Relax Inn around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Filip Forsberg's apparent tying goal with 0.6 seconds left was disallowed due to goalie interference, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.More >>
A woman opened fire with a handgun Tuesday in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute.More >>
An Antioch home struck by lightning was declared a total loss by officials. Homes on both sides of the house were also damaged by fire.More >>
Gallatin Police confirmed that Corey Denzell Williams, 24, of Gallatin, was arrested Tuesday evening for a shooting that occurred on Buffalo Ridge.More >>
The Hopkinsville community remembered fallen officer Phillip Meacham at his visitation on Tuesday at Christian County High School.(4/3/18)More >>
On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis, Metro Council voted to rename a major section of a downtown street after the Civil Rights leader.More >>
The opioid epidemic is rearing its ugly head in a new place: morgues. In many rural areas medical examiners are struggling to keep up and the bodies are piling up.More >>
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >>
Filip Forsberg's apparent tying goal with 0.6 seconds left was disallowed due to goalie interference, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
Under Nebraska law, an IQ of 70 or below is presumptive evidence of an intellectual disability. Court records show he scored a 67 last year, which would be the equivalent IQ of an 8-year-old.More >>
A woman opened fire with a handgun Tuesday in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute.More >>
The opioid epidemic is rearing its ugly head in a new place: morgues. In many rural areas medical examiners are struggling to keep up and the bodies are piling up.More >>
