Police investigating shooting at north Nashville motel

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a motel on Dickerson Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim and the suspect were arguing at the Relax Inn around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who is said to have non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The gunman is described as a black male with an afro-style haircut. He was wearing black pants and a blue jean jacket.

