3 suspects wanted in burglary at pharmacy in Green Hills

Three burglars are on the run after breaking into the Green Hills Pharmacy.

The suspects pried their way into the store with a crowbar early Wednesday morning.

The burglary was caught on camera. You can see the suspects moving quickly as soon as they get inside the store, grabbing medications off the shelves.

All of the burglars covered their faces during the crime, but police were able to get a clear picture of their car, a newer model Honda Civic.

Police said they believe the men were after prescription painkillers. It's unclear what they were able to steal because the owners still need to do inventory.?

