Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Gallatin shooting

Police have arrested the suspect in a deadly domestic-related homicide in Gallatin.

Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

Around 9 p.m., police confirmed that Williams had been taken into custody. The 24-year-old is charged with first-degree homicide.

On Wednesday morning, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Lexus Shantelle Williams.

