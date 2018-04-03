Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Gallatin shooting - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested, victim identified in deadly Gallatin shooting


Corey Williams (Credit: Gallatin PD) Corey Williams (Credit: Gallatin PD)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested the suspect in a deadly domestic-related homicide in Gallatin.

Officials began investigating the shooting on Buffalo Ridge just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside. 

Around 9 p.m., police confirmed that Williams had been taken into custody. The 24-year-old is charged with first-degree homicide.

On Wednesday morning, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Lexus Shantelle Williams.

