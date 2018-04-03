Suspect arrested in Gallatin shooting - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested in Gallatin shooting

Posted: Updated:
Corey Williams (Credit: Gallatin PD) Corey Williams (Credit: Gallatin PD)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Gallatin Police confirmed that Corey Denzell Williams, 24, of Gallatin, was arrested Tuesday evening for a shooting that occurred on Buffalo Ridge.

Police began investigating the shooting just before 7:00 p.m. They warned citizens in the area to lock their doors and stay inside. 

Around 9:00 p.m., police confirmed that Williams was taken into custody. He is facing charges for first degree homicide.

Police have not released any details on the victim or what led to the shooting.

