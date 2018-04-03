Police investigate shooting in Gallatin - WSMV News 4

Police investigate shooting in Gallatin

Posted:
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Gallatin Police are investigating a shooting on Buffalo Ridge.

Police said the shooting happened at 6:53 p.m.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

