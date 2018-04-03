Council votes to rename section of Charlotte Ave. after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis, Metro Council voted to rename a major section of a downtown street after the Civil Rights leader.More >>
Gallatin Police are investigating a shooting on Buffalo Ridge.More >>
A woman opened fire with a handgun Tuesday in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
The opioid epidemic is rearing its ugly head in a new place: morgues. In many rural areas medical examiners are struggling to keep up and the bodies are piling up.More >>
Publix raised almost $200,000 during a collection drive at stores across the Midstate in the Fight to End Hunger in Tennessee.More >>
A record number of Nashvillians successfully appealed their property tax assessments this year, but many homeowners might be eligible for even more assistance.More >>
A proposal to build a new police headquarters in Brentwood would be the most expensive building project in city history if it’s passed.More >>
Police in Mount Juliet are cracking down on the number one complaint from residents - unsafe driving.More >>
More than 40 people have died in house fires in Tennessee in 2018, the fifth-highest total in the United States.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
According to officials, a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a UPS semi truck that was stopped due to construction in the westbound lanes at the Bell Road overpass just after 11:45 p.m.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
A pregnant woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back. According to police, the victim told officers she heard gunshots and realized she had been struck.More >>
The airline will now be providing service to Syracuse, NY, and Tampa / St. Petersburg, FL.More >>
The article said the data breach includes customer names, email addresses, home addresses, birthdays, as well as the last four digits of credit card numbers.More >>
