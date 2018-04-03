Publix raises almost $200K for Second Harvest

Publix raised almost $200,000 during a collection drive at stores across the Midstate in the Fight to End Hunger in Tennessee.

Publix donated $197,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The grocery store donates food to Second Harvest every week.

“Our customers are very generous in partaking in feeding the hungry and when they hear it’s going to Second Harvest, everyone just wants to help out,” said Publix District Manager David Fulmer.

Second Harvest provides meals for the hungry in 46 counties across the state.

Publix said it has no plans to stop the donation drives for the non-profit. In fact, Fulmer believes the donations will get bigger in the future.

