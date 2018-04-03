Deadline Thursday for property tax relief programs - WSMV News 4

Deadline Thursday for property tax relief programs

A record number of Nashvillians successfully appealed their property tax assessments this year, but many homeowners might be eligible for even more assistance.

Davidson County has several property tax relief programs. Senior citizens, people with disabilities, veterans and other homeowners could qualify for them.

The deadline to apply is this Thursday.

