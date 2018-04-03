New police headquarters proposed for Brentwood

A proposal to build a new police headquarters in Brentwood would be the most expensive building project in city history if it’s passed.

The new headquarters would cost $20 million and would house all police operations.

The city’s proposed plan calls for $12 million in bonds to pay for it.

The Board of Commissioners will vote on the new headquarters in June.

