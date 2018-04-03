Mount Juliet police to crackdown on unsafe driving - WSMV News 4

Mount Juliet police to crackdown on unsafe driving

MOUNT JULIET, TN

Police in Mount Juliet are cracking down on the number one complaint from residents - unsafe driving.

The department is launching a springtime slow down initiative, adding more traffic enforcement to neighborhoods.

Officers will be looking for speeding, stop sign violations and any other form of unsafe driving.

“We know that the Mount Juliet community has experienced significant growth, and there are more motorists on the roadway,” Mount Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said. “We care about our citizens and those that visit and we want to protect our citizens and those who visit safe.”

Since launching the initiative, Mount Juliet police have posted several photos on social media of officers pulling people over for a variety of unsafe driving offenses.

