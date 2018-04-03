More than 40 die in TN house fires in 2018

More than 40 people have died in house fires in Tennessee in 2018, the fifth-highest total in the United States.

So far in 2018, there have been 895 people who have died in house fires across the country and 43 in Tennessee.

Experts said the easiest way to save lives is by installing a smoke alarm on every level of your home and check the batteries at least once a year.

The top way to prevent fires is by cleaning the lint trap in your dryer every time you use it.

