Zoo sets attendance record at Easter event

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Zoo set a new daily attendance record over Easter weekend.

Zoo officials said more than 18,000 people visited on Saturday for the annual Easter egg hunt, the “Eggstravaganzoo.”

The attendance bettered the previous record of more than 14,600 visitors last year for the same event.

