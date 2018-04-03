Nashville hosts transit conference ahead of pivotal vote

Cities as close as Chattanooga and as far as Seattle sent people to Nashville Tuesday to learn better ways to keep traffic moving, and it comes less than a month before residents vote on the city's transportation future.
Music City is hosting the national Complete Streets conference where leaders brainstorm ideas.
"I don't think it's a coincidence," said Nora Kern, the executive director of Walk Bike Nashville.
Kern said she plans to attend and listen in on what leaders discuss.
"There's a lot of people really looking at Nashville to see if we can lead the way and be an example of how a city that has been really car-based can really invest and try to provide options for everybody," said Kern.
For some residents, they depend on other options like walking and buses.
"I don't have a car. I technically have a disability, narcolepsy with cataplexy," said Molly Braswell. "I actually purposefully choose jobs downtown so that I can take one bus to the stop because otherwise it can take up to two or three bus changes."
In some ways, the city made progress.
"We've seen a lot of improvement in our investment in bike lanes and greenways have been expanding," said Kern.
But there's more work to do. Some people hope the city takes notes.
"I think something that me and my fellow bus mates run into is we just wait so long for the next bus to come around," said Braswell. "It can make us late for appointments, sometimes late for work. It can be a little bit challenging."
The transit referendum vote is May 1. Opponents argue the plan would make Nashville the most taxed city in America.
