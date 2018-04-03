Tennessee medical marijuana bill dead for the year

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself and prompting panic as employees hid and tried to flee, police and witnesses said.More >>
Cities as close as Chattanooga and as far as Seattle sent people to Nashville Tuesday to learn better ways to keep traffic moving, and it comes less than a month before residents vote on the city's transportation future. Music City is hosting the national Complete Streets conference where leaders brainstorm ideas. "I don't think it's a coincidence," said Nora Kern, the executive director of Walk Bike Nashville. Kern said she plans to attend.More >>
One of the lead sponsors of a medical marijuana bill in Tennessee has withdrawn the measure after telling lawmakers that the legislation has been so watered down that passing it would actually be more harmful, especially...More >>
A move to allow liquor sales on Sunday in Tennessee is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
One of the highest-ranking Republican leaders in Tennessee said he does not think Rep. David Byrd should resign in light of sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
A bill that would allow teachers at some schools in Tennessee to carry weapons has died in the Education Administration & Planning Committee.More >>
The airline will now be providing service to Syracuse, NY, and Tampa / St. Petersburg, FL.More >>
