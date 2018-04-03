Predators sign Westerholm to 3-year, entry-level deal - WSMV News 4

Predators sign Westerholm to 3-year, entry-level deal

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Niclas Westerholm to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins in 2018.

The 20-year-old Westerholm made his pro debut with SaiPa of the Finnish Elite League this season, posting a 3.23 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in four games.

The 6-foot-4 Westerholm spent most of the 2017-18 season with SaiPa's under-20 team. He had a 2.42 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 28 games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

