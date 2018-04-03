Bill to arm teachers at some TN schools dies in House committee

A bill that would allow teachers at some schools in Tennessee to carry weapons has died in the Education Administration and Planning Committee.

The bill sparked concern when it passed a major hurdle through the House Civil Justice Committee in March.

The legislation would have allowed a select number of teachers to carry guns on campus.

Rep. David Byrd, who has been at the center of a recent I-Team investigation, is the sponsor of the House version of the bill that failed on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.