Bill to arm teachers at some TN schools dies in House committee

The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
One of the highest-ranking Republican leaders in Tennessee said he does not think Rep. David Byrd should resign in light of sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
A bill that would allow teachers at some schools in Tennessee to carry weapons has died in the Education Administration & Planning Committee.More >>
The airline will now be providing service to Syracuse, NY, and Tampa / St. Petersburg, FL.More >>
A man from Portland, TN, is now $75,000 richer after playing Lady Jumbo Bucks with the Tennessee Lottery.More >>
According to police, Cathleen Ivy was not inside of a crosswalk when she crossed the street near Cane Ridge Road around 10:15 p.m. Monday.More >>
According to officials, a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a UPS semi truck that was stopped due to construction in the westbound lanes at the Bell Road overpass just after 11:45 p.m.More >>
Police are looking for the two burglars who broke into a wireless store in south Nashville early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would make it easier for domestic violence victims to get off the cellphone plans of their abusers and have rights transferred to themselves.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
Over the years, Isabella’s father has taught her to take care of herself, but there is one area that’s difficult for most dads: hair.More >>
Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
A pregnant woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back. According to police, the victim told officers she heard gunshots and realized she had been struck.More >>
The article said the data breach includes customer names, email addresses, home addresses, birthdays, as well as the last four digits of credit card numbers.More >>
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >>
