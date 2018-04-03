Portland man wins $75,000 in Tennessee Lottery - WSMV News 4

Portland man wins $75,000 in Tennessee Lottery

(Source: Tennessee Lottery) (Source: Tennessee Lottery)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

A man from Portland, TN, is now thousands of dollars richer after playing Lady Jumbo Bucks with the Tennessee Lottery.

Tony Rigsby says some of his friends didn't believe him when he won $75,000 on April Fool's Day.

"I've won (a prize) before," said Tony Rigsby in a news release from the Tennessee Lottery. "But when I won this time, no one believed me."

Rigsby is still deciding what to do with his winnings.

He bought his ticket at Portland Discount Tobacco on West Knight Street.

