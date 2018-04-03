Nada Caramelized Cauliflower Tacos

Ingredients:

One head of cauliflower

Chili flakes to taste

Kosher salt

Olive oil

Goat cheese

Toasted almonds, roughly chopped (if not available buy raw almonds and toast them in a 250 degree oven for 20 minutes)

Roasted garlic

Fresno peppers (or other pickled pepper such as jalapeno)

Cotija Cheese, grated

Vinegar

Corn tortillas (flour tortillas can also be used)

Chopped scallions

1. Cut cauliflower into bite sized florets.

2. Season with Chili flakes to desired heat level, kosher salt and enough oil to coat slightly.

3. Roast Cauliflower at 400 degrees Fahrenheit on an unlined cookie sheet until caramelized and a good caramel color; set aside

4. Roast garlic by adding peeled garlic cloves and vegetable oil in a covered sauté pan, cook on low heat till soft and browned.

5. In a food processor, blend together goat cheese and roasted garlic until smooth, adjust garlic to your liking.

6. The peppers should be rough chopped and warmed in vinegar and salt to be pickled slightly for a tangy flavor (be careful Fresno peppers are spicy).

5. Warm corn tortillas in oven or sauté pan with a small amount of oil and season with kosher salt.

6. Build the tacos by smearing goat cheese on tortilla, add cauliflower, top with chopped toasted almonds, scallions and chopped fresno peppers and Cotija Cheese.