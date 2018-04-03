Allegiant adds 2 new nonstop flights to Nashville

Allegiant has announced two new nonstop flights at Nashville International Airport.

The airline will now be providing service to Syracuse, NY, and Tampa / St. Petersburg, FL.

Seasonal service to Syracuse and year-round flights to Florida will both begin June 14.

The routes will be operating twice weekly. Check the Allegiant website for flight days and times.

"We are delighted our newest airline partner, Allegiant, will be adding two additional nonstop routes at Nashville International Airport," said Doug Kreulen, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority president and CEO, in a news release. "These new destinations offer more options, especially for leisure travel, and we look forward to Allegiant’s continued growth in the Nashville community."

This comes on the heels of the airline's big announcement last month about flights two five new cities from Nashville. Click here to read more.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.