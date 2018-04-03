Police looking for 2 suspects in wireless store burglary

The two burglars ripped off the front door of the business. (WSMV)

Police are looking for the two burglars who broke into a wireless store in south Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the masked suspects hooked a chain to the front door and ripped it off before going inside and stealing a large bag of Apple merchandise.

The store is located at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Northcrest Drive.

The burglars got away in what police believe is a dark-colored Honda Ridgeline.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects.

