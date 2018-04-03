Police looking for 2 suspects in wireless store burglary - WSMV News 4

Police looking for 2 suspects in wireless store burglary

Posted: Updated:
The two burglars ripped off the front door of the business. (WSMV) The two burglars ripped off the front door of the business. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for the two burglars who broke into a wireless store in south Nashville early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the masked suspects hooked a chain to the front door and ripped it off before going inside and stealing a large bag of Apple merchandise.

The store is located at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Northcrest Drive.

The burglars got away in what police believe is a dark-colored Honda Ridgeline.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police looking for 2 suspects in wireless store burglaryMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.