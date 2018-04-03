Panel discussion on sex trafficking set in Tennessee - WSMV News 4

Panel discussion on sex trafficking set in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Middle Tennessee State University will host a panel discussion on sex trafficking this week.

The university says in a news release that law enforcement officers and investigators will be part of the panel Wednesday at the campus Student Union in Murfreesboro.

The discussion is being sponsored by the Nashville-based nonprofit crime victims group You Have The Power.

The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jason Wilkerson, and Candy Carter of Murfreesboro-based Last Call 4 Grace Ministries.

Online:

You Have The Power, http://www.yhtp.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.