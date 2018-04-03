Legislature passes plan to help domestic violence victims

The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would make it easier for domestic violence victims to get off the cellphone plans of their abusers and have rights transferred to themselves.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University will host a panel discussion on sex trafficking this week.More >>
A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A pregnant woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back. According to police, the victim told officers she heard gunshots and realized she had been struck.More >>
According to officials, a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a UPS semi truck that was stopped due to construction in the westbound lanes near Bell Road just after 10:45 p.m.More >>
Police have confirmed a man was hit and killed by a truck while crossing Bell Road late Monday night.More >>
Villanova has its second national championship in three years after a 79-62 victory over Michigan.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
There are two options for a person with kidney failure. A kidney transplant or dialysis, a machine that filters the blood of toxins, normally cleaned by healthy kidneys.More >>
Mayor David Briley signed Nashville's "Declaration of Transportation Independence” Monday as a show of unwavering support for the multi-billion dollar transit plan.More >>
