Police: Driver dead after rear-ending semi on I-24 in Antioch

The wreck happened on I-24 West near Bell Road. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 24 late Monday night.

According to officials, a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a UPS semi truck that was stopped due to construction in the westbound lanes near Bell Road just after 10:45 p.m.

The driver of the Sonata was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials have not released the name of the driver.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.