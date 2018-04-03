Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Antioch

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. (WSMV)

Police have confirmed a man was hit and killed by a truck while crossing Bell Road late Monday night.

According to police, the pedestrian was trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk near Cane Ridge Road around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Toyota Tundra stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed against the driver.

