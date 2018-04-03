Investigation underway after pregnant woman shot in back - WSMV News 4

Investigation underway after pregnant woman shot in back

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

A pregnant woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back Monday night.

According to police, the victim told officers she was on Murfreesboro Pike when she heard gunshots and realized she had been struck.

The woman's boyfriend was taking her to the hospital when they got stuck in traffic on Interstate 24. They called 911, and emergency crews responded to help them on Bell Road around 10 p.m.

According to police, the woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

At this time, it's not clear who fired the shots or why.

Police said the victim's account of the incident changed numerous times.

