Investigation underway after pregnant woman shot in back

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would make it easier for domestic violence victims to get off the cellphone plans of their abusers and have rights transferred to themselves.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University will host a panel discussion on sex trafficking this week.More >>
A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A pregnant woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back. According to police, the victim told officers she heard gunshots and realized she had been struck.More >>
According to officials, a Hyundai Sonata rear-ended a UPS semi truck that was stopped due to construction in the westbound lanes near Bell Road just after 10:45 p.m.More >>
Police have confirmed a man was hit and killed by a truck while crossing Bell Road late Monday night.More >>
Villanova has its second national championship in three years after a 79-62 victory over Michigan.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
There are two options for a person with kidney failure. A kidney transplant or dialysis, a machine that filters the blood of toxins, normally cleaned by healthy kidneys.More >>
Mayor David Briley signed Nashville's "Declaration of Transportation Independence” Monday as a show of unwavering support for the multi-billion dollar transit plan.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large.More >>
The article said the data breach includes customer names, email addresses, home addresses, birthdays, as well as the last four digits of credit card numbers.More >>
Environmental regulators announced on Monday they will ease emissions standards for cars and trucks, saying that a timeline put in place by President Barack Obama was not appropriate and set standards "too high."More >>
President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to order private arbitration in a case brought by a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with him.More >>
A pregnant woman is in the hospital after reportedly being shot in the back. According to police, the victim told officers she heard gunshots and realized she had been struck.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
