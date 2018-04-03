2 suspects wanted after shooting man at north Nashville gas station

The shooting happened at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard. (WSMV)

Two men are on the run after allegedly shooting another man at a gas station near Hadley Park.

A man was shot multiple times at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the two suspects drove up to the gas station in a gold Hyundai Sonata.

The passenger of the vehicle got out and started to walk into the convenience store but then went back to the car.

He reportedly started talking to a man who was standing in front of the gas station, which is when they got into an altercation, and the suspect started firing shots.

According to police, the victim was shot several times in his legs, but his injuries are not critical.

The bullets shattered the windows of the convenience store.

The entire incident was caught on camera. News4 has obtained the surveillance video of the shooting.

Investigators said the gunman is a black male in his 40s or 50s. The suspected getaway driver is a white male. Police say their vehicle has front-end damage and a crack in the windshield.

BREAKING: two suspects on the run this morning after a shooting at a Marathon gas station near TSU. We’re live with the essential clue police are working with to track them down. pic.twitter.com/NSvwGnWgHq — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) April 3, 2018

