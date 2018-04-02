Vanderbilt hosts Edible Books Festival

The world of book lovers and foodies collided on Monday.

Vanderbilt University hosted its first Edible Books Festival.

Faculty and students were invited to find a book and represent it in some culinary fashion.

Entries were made from anything that can be eaten, inspired by a favorite book or author.

A few of the favorites included Ernest Hemingway’s Farewell to Arms, which featured gingerbread men made without arms, and Game of Scones to represent the popular book and TV series Game of Thrones.

“This is comparable to a big state school,” said Vanderbilt University Librarian Valerie Hotchkiss. “I’m very impressed with the creativity and the culinary expertise we see here.”

Award categories include the funniest or puniest, best Nashville or southern theme, best depiction of a children’s book, most creative and people’s choice.

