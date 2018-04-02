Frist Center announces name change, free admission on Sunday

The Frist Center for the Visual Arts is getting a new identity.

The institution has legally changed its name to the Frist Art Museum.

Frist’s Executive Director Dr. Susan H. Andrews said the change is being made to clarify what the institution offers.

With the change, the Frist also has a new logo and will get new signage that will be installed later this spring.

To celebrate the new name and Frist’s 17th birthday, you can visit the museum for free on Sunday.

