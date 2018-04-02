Midtown Nashville mural repaired after vandals strike - WSMV News 4

Midtown Nashville mural repaired after vandals strike

An artist works on a mural in midtown Nashville. (WSMV) An artist works on a mural in midtown Nashville. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

A midtown mural has been repainted after a vandal spray-painted several curse words on it over the weekend.

The mural is part of Nashville’s Walls Project’s parking garage project across from Café Coco.

“Everybody wants their voice to be heard, and sometimes those voices can be misplaced,” said Daniel Jackson Lane, an artist painting at the site on Monday. “When you put your heart and soul and your vision into something and somebody just comes by really quick and throws something up, and it takes them two seconds, it’s really disrespectful. If someone did that to mine, I’d probably cry. That would hurt my feelings.”

