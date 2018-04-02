Mayor Briley signs Declaration of Transportation Independence - WSMV News 4

Mayor Briley signs Declaration of Transportation Independence

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Mayor David Briley signed Nashville's "Declaration of Transportation Independence” Monday as a show of unwavering support for the multi-billion dollar transit plan.

He said if the May 1 referendum is approved, it will free Nashvillians from feeling so reliant on their cars.

The signing of the document doesn't enforce new policies but sets goals for the city.

Briley said everyone in Nashville should have a choice in how they get around, whether they drive, walk, bike, or take public transportation.

“The majority of new economic activity is taking place in our cities. In our cities we have to build out transit networks that don’t exist for us to be economically successful,” said Briley.

