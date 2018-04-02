Community remembers fallen Hopkinsville officer

With the funeral of Officer Phillip Meacham on Wednesday, the Hopkinsville community is honoring his memory.

The tributes on Meacham’s patrol car in front of the Hopkinsville Police Department continues to grow. Meacham was shot and killed on Thursday evening.

One of the many places that have felt the loss of Meacham’s is a restaurant across the street from the police department.

Roundies has long been a prime spot for an early bite for the men and women in uniform.

Both customers and staff said Meacham was often there and became a good friend to the many others who stopped in.

Some employees said they were proud of the honor their community has shown Meacham, a man who meant so much to so many.

“I know he was a great father and a great husband, as well as a great officer,” said Samantha Miller, a server at Roundies. “He was a great guy all around.”

“It’s a lot of love. It’s a lot of love out of everybody,” said Freddie Reeves, a cook at Roundies. “That’s how we’re supposed to do it. One big family in here, one big family.”

In honor of Meacham, Roundies will be giving free meals to men and women in uniform all week.

The Hopkinsville City Council meeting set for Tuesday night has been canceled so that members can go to the visitation of Meacham.

Meacham’s visitation is Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Christian County High School. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the high school with burial to follow at New Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

