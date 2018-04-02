Police seek help finding suspects in vandalism case

Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook)

Lebanon police are looking for whoever vandalized several Mid-Cumberland transport vehicles on Saturday night.

Police said the vehicles were vandalized on West Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

The cars are part of an essential service used by several people for transportation across Middle Tennessee.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information about the vandalism.

