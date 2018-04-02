Police seek help finding suspects in vandalism case - WSMV News 4

Police seek help finding suspects in vandalism case

Posted: Updated:
Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook) Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook)
Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook) Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook)
Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook) Lebanon police are seeking information on the persons who vandalized several MCHRA vehicles on Saturday. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department/Facebook)
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Lebanon police are looking for whoever vandalized several Mid-Cumberland transport vehicles on Saturday night.

Police said the vehicles were vandalized on West Main Street around 8:30 p.m.

The cars are part of an essential service used by several people for transportation across Middle Tennessee.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information about the vandalism.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police seek help finding suspects in vandalism caseMore>>

  • Special

    Wilson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.