Police warn of scam for last-minute tax filers

Villanova has its second national championship in three years after a 79-62 victory over Michigan.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
There are two options for a person with kidney failure. A kidney transplant or dialysis, a machine that filters the blood of toxins, normally cleaned by healthy kidneys.More >>
Mayor David Briley signed Nashville's "Declaration of Transportation Independence” Monday as a show of unwavering support for the multi-billion dollar transit plan.More >>
The world of book lovers and foodies collided on Monday as Vanderbilt University hosted its first Edible Books Festival.More >>
The Frist Center for the Visual Arts is getting a new identity.More >>
A midtown mural has been repainted after a vandal spray-painted several curse words on it over the weekend.More >>
It is one of the fastest growing counties in Middle Tennessee. Now, hospitals and urgent cares in Rutherford County are trying to keep up with the booming population.More >>
Video shot early Sunday morning shows multiple people throwing punches in the middle of a downtown street while many more people stand around recording it.More >>
With the funeral of Officer Phillip Meacham on Wednesday, the Hopkinsville community is honoring his memory.More >>
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >>
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >>
Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet, and now they're paying up. Today only, the pizza chain is offering a free lunch special to anyone who stops in.More >>
Jeremy Carter Shaw, 44, was found dead in the doctor’s pod of the jail. The TBI confirms that their agents responded to the jail.More >>
Official say Inmate Justin Lee Baucom fled on foot around 9 p.m. on Sunday when he was taking out the trash at an outdoor receptacle. The minimum-security inmate is still at-large.More >>
Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the "Property Brothers," will be helping to build homes for two local families as part of Habitat for Humanity’s "Home is the Key" campaign.More >>
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A man shot himself in the leg, closing I-65N near Long Hollow Pike for over an hour on Sunday evening. Police say the victim of the accidental shooting was a passenger in the vehicle.More >>
Witnesses are disputing the facts in the Hopkinsville Police Department’s press release about the death of officer Phillip Meacham.More >>
The threat is expected to begin affecting Middle Tennessee as early as 6 p.m. The storms could hit Nashville by 9 p.m.More >>
