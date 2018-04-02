Police warn of scam for last-minute tax filers - WSMV News 4

Police warn of scam for last-minute tax filers

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police are warning of another same for those who are filing taxes at the last minute.

First identity thieves file a fake tax return and have the refund deposited into your bank account. Then they pretend to be the IRS and demand your refund back.

A similar scam calls threatening fraud charges.

In another scam, the scammers use personal information to file on your behalf, then send you to a look-alike site they have created.

If you’re doing taxes online, make sure to use a secure connection.

