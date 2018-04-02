Murfreesboro police search for missing man

Murfreesboro Police said Steven Morris has been missing since Saturday. (Photo: Murfreeesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police are searching for a man who has made threats to harm himself who has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Steven D. Morris was last seen on Saturday near The Pointe at Raiders Campus at 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd.

Morris is 51 with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2” and weighs 235 pounds.

Police believe he may be driving a grey 2013 Chevrolet Volt with Tennessee license plate LP4684.

Police said he was making threats to harm himself and has a prior history of suicide attempts.

If you have information about Morris’ whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311.

